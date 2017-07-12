City seeks volunteers for Taste of Edmonds recycling stations

The City of Edmonds Recycling Program is seeking volunteers to help at the three-day Taste of Edmonds festival, taking place in downtown Edmonds from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13.

People are needed to fill three-hour shifts to monitor activity at the designated recycling stations. The goal is to divert as much of the recyclables and food waste as possible from going to the landfill.

Volunteers will be able to enter the event for free, spend time at a fun festival, and help with the goal. The shift times are 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 1:30-4:30 p.m., and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Experience is a plus, but learning the activity only takes a few minutes.

Contact Steve Fisher at the City of Edmonds to sign up – 206-450-4836 or at recycleguy@edmondswa.gov.