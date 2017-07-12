Court documents: Fugitive sought in Edmonds stabbings was retaliating for ‘perceived insult’

An Edmonds man sought by police in connection with the brutal July 9 stabblngs of his two roommates likely attacked one man in retaliation for being called a name, and then stabbed the second man when he came to the victim’s defense. That’s according to probable cause documents filed Wednesday morning by the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office.

Edmonds police said Wednesday they have issued a $1 million arrest warrant for 24-year-old Marco Vincente-Dominguez, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault in the July 9 attacks on his male roommates, ages 30 and 35.

According to court documents, Vincente-Dominguez and his roommates had been drinking alcohol in a bedroom that morning, when sometime after 10 a.m. one or more of his roommates called the suspect “a name he did not like.” The suspect took offense to the “perceived insult” and went to the apartment kitchen, where he grabbed a 7 1/2-inch bladed knife and returned to the bedroom. The suspect stabbed one of the roommates several times in the arms, abdomen and chest. When another roommate tried to intervene, the suspect stabbed him in the abdomen, then stabbed the same man in the back when he tried to flee.

A fourth roommate witnessed the attack and called 911 at 10:40 a.m. Responders were dispatched to the scene, arriving to find both victims bleeding profusely from a dozen or more stab wounds — one on the ground outside and the other inside the apartment that the men shared across the street from College Place Middle School.

The victims were rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where they underwent surgery. Both are still at Harborview, where they remain in critical and serious but stable conditions.

The fourth roommate later told police that after stabbing the two men, Vincente-Dominguez dropped his knife and fled the scene on foot.

Vincente-Dominguez, who may also go by the names “Antonio” or “Tonio,” was last seen wearing a blue polo-style shirt and dark pants. He may have suffered an injury during the assault, causing him to bleed.

Vicente-Dominguez is considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised not to approach him and instead call 911 if they see Vicente-Dominguez or know of his whereabouts.

According to documents filed with the court, Dominguez has few ties to the local community, but maintains extensive connections with his family in Mexico. Police say he has been in telephone contact with his girlfriend in Mexico, and fear he may be attempting to return there to avoid capture.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating and arresting him for this very violent crime. If you have info or see Vicente-Dominguez call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Edmonds Police Department at 425-771-0212.

— By Larry Vogel and Teresa Wippel