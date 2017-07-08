Dave Endicott to speak at Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club July 11

Dave Endicott, who heads up the Edmonds Music4Life program that acquires donations of musical instruments intended for children of low-income families in the Edmonds School District, will speak to the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club Tuesday, July 11.

Endicott will speak on the “Access to All” measure that will appear on the Aug. 1 ballot for King County voters. If approved, the measure will provide resources so that children and families in need will have access to arts, cultural, heritage and scientific facilities in King County.

The Daybreakers Rotary meets at the Edmonds waterfront’s Anthony’s Beach Café starting at 7 a.m. Guests welcome. Breakfast is $15.