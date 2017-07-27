Days for Girls to host ‘Bee Her Hero’ charity event in Edmonds Aug. 17

1 of 2

The Edmonds Chapter of Days for Girls, which provides feminine hygiene products for girls in need both locally and internationally, will host a “Bee Her Hero” charity event on Aug. 17, in conjunction with the Edmonds Art Walk.

The community is invited to join several locations down on the waterfront for samplings of a special honey brew that Gallagher’s has prepared. Hunni Co will sample the brew and Brigid’s will have it on tap. Scratch Distillery will also be serving up their “Scratch Bees Knees” cocktail for the fun evening.

Light appetizers will be served at Hunni Co, where there will be photos of the women and girls around the world who have received the kits. All proceeds will benefit Days for Girls and the women and girls the organization serves.

Local businesses can get in on the buzz by donating $500 or more to Days for Girls during the month of August. Those businesses who donate will receive a sampling of Gallagher’s specially brewed honey beer for their employees.