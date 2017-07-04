Department of Health, Safeway partner on healthy food project for most vulnerable

The Washington State Department of Health and Safeway are partnering to offer Complete Eats, a program that makes fruits and vegetables more affordable for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers.

Complete Eats rewards customers who purchase fruits and vegetables with SNAP benefits (formerly called Food Stamps) with coupons and rebates.

“We are pleased to partner with Safeway to help our most vulnerable kids and families get fresh, accessible and healthful foods,” said John Wiesman, Secretary of Health. “Complete Eats exemplifies how much we can achieve when government and private industry work together.”

Shoppers at Safeway who buy at least $10 worth of qualifying fruits and vegetables using their SNAP card and their Safeway Club Card receive a coupon for $5 off their next purchase.

Complete Eats is now available at all 150 Safeway locations in Washington.

Complete Eats is scheduled to run for two years, and is jointly funded by Safeway and Albertsons and DOH’s Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive Grant awarded by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture at the USDA.

You can learn more on the department’s website.