Department of Revenue offers free webinar about business taxes July 13

Business owners in Washington have many responsibilities, including knowing which taxes they must report. To help reach more businesses statewide, the Washington State Department of Revenue will host a free live webinar for new and small business owners from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 13. In offering these live webinars, the department aims to make it easier for small businesses to participate.

To register, send an email to NBOWebinar@dor.wa.gov with the following:

· Your name

· Company name

· Phone number

· Email address

Contact Rick Stedman with any questions about the workshop: 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, July 12.

Participants will learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection, and record-keeping requirements. During the webinar, the facilitator will answer specific questions related to your business. Continuing education credit is also available.

The department website at www.dor.wa.gov/Workshops offers a complete schedule of in-person business workshops held around the state and short video versions of the workshops.