Donate blood at a Whole Foods blood drive and receive free Caffé Vita coffee

Blood donors will receive a free 12-ounce bag of Caffé Vita coffee if they donate at select blood drives at Whole Foods Market locations on certain days.

The Whole Foods in nearby Lynnwood (2800 196th St. S.W.) will be participating on July 22. Those who want to receive a free bag of coffee should register to donate.

Whole Foods Market is sponsoring 17 Bloodworks Northwest blood drives at stores across western Washington and Oregon.

Bloodworks Northwest anticipates low donation levels during the summer months. Each pint of blood donated can save up to three lives, including trauma victims, cancer patients and those receiving organ or bone marrow transplants. Bloodworks Northwest provides blood to more than 90 hospitals, all located in the Pacific Northwest.

For a full list of eligible blood drives and to register to give, click here.