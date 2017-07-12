East-West to visit City Park for free Sunday concert July 16

The next Edmonds Arts Commission’s free summer concerts will feature the East-West International Project at City Park, 3rd Avenue South and Pine Street, Sunday, July 16, 3-4 p.m.

Founded by artistic director and accordion virtuoso Sergei Teleshev, the East-West International Project brings together musicians with different musical backgrounds and traditions for a unique sound. The group features Sergei Teleshev on accordion, Sean Peterson on bass and vocalists Galina Kaluzhina and Viktoriya Hewitt.

For more information, go to East-West International Project Facebook Page.