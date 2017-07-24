Edmonds in Bloom Aug. 2 Garden Party! to feature Richie Steffen

Edmonds in Bloom will host a Garden Party! event on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The program will honor and thank volunteers, applaud garden tour hosts and celebrate activities that beautify the Edmonds community.

Richie Steffen, director/curator of the Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden, will be the featured speaker. Steffen is the author of the The Plant Lover’s Guide to Ferns and President of the Northwest Horticultural Society.

Also during the event, Edmonds is Bloom will hold a summer raffle drawing, which will include an array of garden-themed prizes, including private garden tours and Edmonds entertainment and dining. Raffle proceeds provide funds to support Edmonds in Bloom projects.

For more information, visit www.edmondsinbloom.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram at @edmondsinbloom.