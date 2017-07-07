Private gardens on display during Annual Edmonds in Bloom tour July 16

The 22nd annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is set for Sunday, July 16.

A notable highlight of the summer season, this year’s 2017 Garden Tour showcases five private gardens in the city of Edmonds. From a lavish new-construction garden to an older homestead, from a Northwest Asian-fusion oasis to an abundant collection of interconnected theme garden rooms, this year’s tour is filled with inspiration.

In addition, the tour will include the Chase Lake Elementary School garden – a refreshing new trend in education and gardening and a unique public/private partnership.

Order your tickets online at www.edmondsinbloom.com. Tickets are also available at the following local merchants: Sky Nursery, Garden Gear, Bountiful Home, and the Frances Anderson Center. Tickets are $15 each in advance, or $20 each at the first garden on the day of the tour.