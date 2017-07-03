Edmonds Booktalk: Summer reads, garden books and it’s Waldo Time!

Happy July!

Summer has officially begun, and it has been lovely. How lucky are we?!

Our window displays are telling the story of July at Edmonds Bookshop:

We have one window full of stacks of great summer reads. And re-visit my June column for even more great recommendations, here.

Our little side window is full of lovely Pacific Northwest-related garden books in honor of the annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour, which this year is Sunday, July 16, 2017, 11 am – 4 pm. Visit the website for all the information you will need.

And of course, the main event in July: Waldo!

All month! it’s Waldo time!

Fifty-one businesses around Edmonds are hiding Waldo. Collect stamps/signatures from at least 25 of them, and you will be entered into the drawing for a grand prize.

Wenda is hiding at Edmonds Bookshop this year!

The big party is July 31, 2017, 1-2 p.m. There will be games, drawings for all kinds of prizes, and of course, cake! Join us to celebrate a great month of Waldo!

All the information and instructions that you need are on the beautiful passports, available at the Bookshop and all of the participating businesses around town, as of Saturday, July 1.

July Events at Edmonds Bookshop

July 8, 2017. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Edmonds Saturday Summer Wine Walk!

A ticket gets you 10 tokens for one-ounce pours. Wristbands, glasses, tasting maps and tokens will be distributed at tables in front of Coldwell Banker Bain starting at 4:30pm the day of the event.

Advanced tickets $25, day of event $30.

Proceeds benefit Art Walk Edmonds, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the Arts in Edmonds. Visit the website for all of the details.

Our featured wine seller on July 8 will be Three of Cups. Visit their website and Facebook page for all kinds of great information.

July 15, 2017. Saturday at 12 noon. We are so excited to welcome Laura McGee Kvasnosky and her newest book, “Little Wolf’s First Howling.” We will be hosting a children’s story time, with lots of conversation and even signing of the books! It will be a great afternoon, do join us!

Some may favor the proper way to howl, but what if you have a song in your heart that needs to come out? A delightful, disarmingly funny tale for little and big wolves everywhere.

Sisters Laura McGee Kvasnosky and Kate Harvey McGee have created a wonderful story about the importance of doing things your own way and being true to your heart when it swells with wildness and joy.

July 20, 2017. Third Thursday Art Walk. 5 – 8pm. Join us to welcome Lynda V. Mapes with her latest book, “Witness Tree: Seasons of Change with a Century-Old Oak,” published April 11, 2017.

An intimate look at one majestic hundred-year-old oak tree through four seasons–and the reality of global climate change it reveals.

Lynda V. Mapes specializes in coverage of the environment, natural history, and Native American tribes.

To learn more about the book, and the blog she kept while at the forest, visit lyndavmapes.com.

July 29, 2017. Saturday at noon. We will welcome local Seattle author Brenda Fantroy-Johnson and her new book, “Imagine Me.” In paperback March 21, 2017.

A riveting story of a young black girl’s journey growing up in the early ’60s. The setting is Detroit where dreams are formed from life experiences within a city ghetto. A coming-of-age story set during the height of the civil rights movement, this was a time of music, baseball, and fishing on the Detroit River, a time of developing and discovering identity. This is a journey of hope and dreams fulfilled.

Brenda Fantroy-Johnson grew up in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated with the highest distinction from Davenport University with a BA in Computer Science. She went on to obtain a MBA from Spring Arbor University. She currently lives in Washington State with her husband Harvey and their Perfect Labrador Retriever, Tama. All kinds of great information available at her website and blog, here.

July 2017 Book Club Book.

July 6 & 19, 2017. “The Translation of Love” by Lynne Kutsukake.

Against the backdrop of occupied Tokyo, a young girl searches for her missing older sister, who has disappeared into the world of bars and dance halls. In the process, her story will become intertwined with those of others trying to make sense of their lives in a post-war world.

More information and the list of the books chosen for the rest of the year, on our Book Club page.

Recent book releases of note:

“The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.: A Novel” by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland. From bestselling author Neal Stephenson and critically acclaimed historical and contemporary commercial novelist Nicole Galland comes a captivating and complex near-future thriller combining history, science, magic, mystery, intrigue, and adventure that questions the very foundations of the modern world. Staff recommended.

“You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir” by Sherman Alexie. A searing, deeply moving memoir about family, love, loss, and forgiveness from the critically acclaimed, bestselling National Book Award-winning author.

“Lockdown: A Novel of Suspense” by Laurie R. King. A community comes together when threatened by someone with a thirst for revenge in this stunningly intricate, tautly plotted novel of rich psychological suspense from the bestselling author of the Mary Russell mysteries.

“As Good as Gone: A Novel” by Larry Watson. He captures our longing for the Old West and its heroes, and he challenges our understanding of loyalty and justice. Both tough and tender, it is a stunning achievement. Staff recommended. In paperback.

“The Force” by Don Winslow. “Ever since I started writing, I’ve wanted to write a big, New York City cop book,” says Edgar Award-finalist Winslow. This is it.

“Today Will Be Different” by Maria Semple. Set on a single day in Seattle — filled with chance encounters, unexpected complications, everyday annoyances, and people who don’t cross the street properly — Semple’s novel is an irresistibly funny portrait of a woman who refuses to give up on love. In paperback.

Books of note being released in July:

“The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks” by Terry Tempest Williams. A literary celebration of our national parks and an exploration of what they mean to us and what we mean to them. In paperback. July 3, 2017.

“On Trails: An Exploration” by Robert Moor. A wondrous exploration of how trails help us understand the world—from invisible ant trails to hiking paths that span continents, from interstate highways to the Internet. 2017 PNBA award winner, now in paperback. July 4, 2017.

“Made for Love: A Novel” by Alissa Nutting. Perceptive and compulsively readable, it is at once an absurd, raunchy comedy and a dazzling, profound meditation on marriage, monogamy, and family. July 4, 2017

For young readers “The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide” by Chris Colfer. In the highly anticipated conclusion to the series, Conner and Alex must brave the impossible. All of the fairy tale characters–heroes and villains–are no longer confined within their world! July 11, 2017.

“The Chemist” by Stephenie Meyer. In this gripping page-turner, an ex-agent on the run from her former employers must take one more case to clear her name and save her life. Meyer creates a fierce and fascinating new heroine with a very specialized skill set. In paperback. July 11, 2017.

As always, check our website for all the latest in book news.

Happy reading!

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!”