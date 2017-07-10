Edmonds CC’s Needham selected by Mariners in recent 2017 MLB Draft

Edmonds Community College infielder Zach Needham was chosen in the 2017 Major League Baseball first-year player draft last month.

The sophomore was taken in the 40th round and becomes the 70th Triton baseball player drafted from the college. The Puyallup High School product had a huge year for Edmonds CC after recovering from injuries in his freshman campaign, and this past fall. Needham led the NWAC regular season in home runs (10) and RBI (55), and was fifth in batting average (.373). He has received a number of awards recognizing his performance on the field this year: Triton Baseball MVP, Triton Athletics Male Athlete of the Year, ABCA Pacific Association All-NWAC 1st-team infielder, and the Baden Sports NWAC Player of the Year.

Needham has already signed a scholarship to the University of Houston, a NCAA D-I school that competes in the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars, who tallied 42 wins this spring and took the regular season and conference tournament title, hosted an NCAA Regional for the second time in three years this spring and were one run short of heading to the Super Regional round. Right-handed pitcher Alec Kisena was the last Triton to be taken in the draft when he was picked by the Detroit Tigers in 2015 (16th round).