The 27th annual “Walk Back In Time” is set for Thursday, July 20th at the Edmonds Cemetery. Join members of the Edmonds Cemetery Board as they guide you and highlight selected veterans’ gravesites with stories from Edmonds’ past.

Refreshments will be served.

The Edmonds Memorial Cemetery and Columbarium is located at 820 15th St. S.W., Edmonds, one block north of the Westgate QFC.