Edmonds Chamber offering free SCORE appointments for business owners

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is hosting Senior Core of Retired Executives (SCORE) appointments from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 in the Edmonds area for all business owners and aspiring business owners. These appointments are free and don’t require chamber membership to attend.

Jerry Freeland has been a SCORE counselor for 12 years. When she retired she was vice president of administration for a division of Hon industries. Prior to that, she was senior vice president of Panel Concepts, a furniture manufacturer in Orange County, Çalif. for 17 years.