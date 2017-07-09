Edmonds City Council to revisit proposed changes to city noise ordinance

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to take action during its Tuesday night business meeting on a proposal to revise the city’s noise ordinance to eliminate time restrictions for sounds generated by city street construction, repair projects or utility work. The proposal also asks for permission to make it easier for private projects to get a variance for such work to go beyond existing time requirements.

Currently, noise time restrictions related to city construction projects are the same as for those placed on homeowner-sponsored residential projects — allowed from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.

Noise limits for private projects, such as a contractor building a home or work being done at a business, are from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, with no work allowed on Sundays and federal holidays.

The 7 p.m. business meeting will be immediately followed by committee meetings. However, the council is set to meet earlier — at 6:15 p.m. — for an executive session to discuss collective bargaining, followed by an interview with Cemetery Board Candidate Kelly Sawyer.

Here are the topics to be discussed during Tuesday night’s committee meetings:

Parks, Planning, and Public Works Committee (Jury Meeting Room)

– Presentation of 2017 Comprehensive Water System Plan

– Presentation of the City of Edmonds’ Water Use Efficiency Program for 2017

– Presentation of utility easements and temporary construction easements at 7521 212th St. S.W. and 7525 212th St. S.W. for the 76th Avenue West at 212th Street Southwest Intersection Improvements project

– Discussion regarding “newspaper” boxes in public right of way.

Finance Committee (Council Chamber)

– Second Quarter 2017 Budget Amendment

– May Monthly Financial Report

Public Safety and Personnel Committee (Police Training Room)

-Custodial Services Interlocal Agreement with Town of Woodway

The meeting will be in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.