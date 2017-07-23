Edmonds City Council Tuesday committee meetings to discuss Pine Street lighting, police social worker

During committee meetings this Tuesday, July 25, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled to follow up on some issues that have attracted attention in the past several months, including:

– During the Parks, Planning and Public Works Committee, exploration of lighting options along Pine Street, just off Highway 104 at the bottom of Point Edwards and next to the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden. The council had voted in late May to temporarily halt the $20,000 lighting project — which had been approved in November 2016 — after city crews destroyed some native plants, including those where birds were building nests, on the edge of the volunteer-run demonstration garden. During the council discussion about the plant damage, concerns were also raised about possible impacts the planned street lights will have on wildlife. According to the committee agenda, “staff will present two lighting options that will include illumination mapping to show the distribution of light from the individual lumenaires, including mounting heights, wattage equivalents, and any shielding being proposed.”

During the Public Safety and Personnel Committee, councilmembers will discuss a proposed interlocal agreement with the City of Lynnwood for a community support specialist/social worker to be shared between the Lynnwood and Edmonds Police Departments. The person will be hired “to address the complex social issues of homelessness, substance abuse and

mental health,” according to the draft agreement. The Edmonds City Council approved $50,000 in the 2017 budget to cover partial funding; under the draft agreement, Edmonds would fund 33 percent of a full-time position, with Lynnwood covering the remainder.

And the Finance Committee will begin review of the city’s capital asset policy.

Here are the complete agendas for each committee, which will meet in different locations of the Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., immediately following a 7 p.m. council business meeting:

Parks, Planning, and Public Works Committee (Jury Meeting Room)

-Ordinance to change the timing of the Hearing Examiner’s annual report

-Pine Street lighting discussion

-Historic informational panels for Yost Park and Sunset Avenue

Finance Committee (Council Chamber)

-Finance Commitee work plan development

-Capital assets policies and procedures

Public Safety and Personnel Committee (Police Training Room)

-Fire Prevention Group – staff introductions

-Social Worker interlocal agreement

Edmonds City Council committee meetings are work sessions for the city council and staff. The meetings are open to the public but are not public hearings.