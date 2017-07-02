Edmonds hydro takes third in Indiana

In the first race of the 2017 hydroplane season, Miss J&D Hydraulics, based in Edmonds, was able to garner third place in the final heat of the Madison Regatta. The race was won by Andrew Tate, winner of last year’s Seattle race, driving the Delta/Realtrac hydroplane. Second place went to Jimmy Shane, last year’s season champion in the Home Street Bank.

Our local hydroplane crew spent the entire winter getting ready with a different boat from the one they have run the past couple of years. This boat last raced and crashed at the Race in Qatar three years ago. Long-time sponsor Peters and May decided to discontinue sponsorship after last season as the racing circuit lost some races sites, particularly the international ones that provided exposure to clients of Peters and May (which provide international shipping of yachts) .

For 2017, J&D Hydraulics has stepped up to become the title sponsor of the team. Owners Scott and Shannon Raney expressed gratitude to Peters and May for their many years of support and are thankful to their new sponsors.

The Raneys said they felt that by switching to this year’s hull, they could gain some performance over their previous hull, which will remain as a backup.

The Madison, Indiana race was run under a new format this year. Only four boats were invited and they ran a series of round robin heats against each other in the preliminary heats. Miss J&D Hydraulics lost to the Home Street Bank, but then won against the others in head-to-head competition, beating both the Realtrac and the Wiggins Racing, driven by JW Myers.

In the final heat, featuring all four of the boats, Jimmy Shane led for the first 3 1/2 laps and then Tate passed him on the last lap to win the race. Tom Thompson brought home our local boat in third, followed by Myers in the Wiggins Racing.

The fleet next moves to Kennewick, Wash. for the Columbia Cup at the end of the month.

— By Harry Gatjens