Edmonds Kind of 4th of July: What you need to know

Planning to come to Edmonds for the 4th of July? You’ll find fun a day filled with fun, starting with a 5K run/walk, two patriotic parades, entertainment and fireworks.

Beat Brackett 5K or Baby Brackett 1K



Start your day by running or walking in the “Beat Brackett 5K” and “Baby Brackett 1K” family-friendly run/walk. Join other runners, walkers, kids of all ages and parents with strollers and chase ol’ man George Brackett, the founder of Edmonds, through the downtown streets to the finish line. For even more fun, decorate one of the ol’ man Brackett beards that will be distributed, and wear it during the race!

Parades

Register for the Children’s Parade in the IGA parking lot – 5th Avenue South and Howell Street – from 10:15 a.m.-11:10 a.m. Parade begins at 11:30 a.m. The Children’s Parade welcomes local kids and families in their best red, white and blue holiday costumes, along with decorated bikes, scooters, strollers and wagons! Awards for “Best Bike/Scooter,” “Best Wagon/ Stroller,” “Most Patriotic,” and “Most Original.”

At noon, enjoy the Main Parade’s fun and colorful mix of marchers, patriotic costumes, music, floats and classic cars from local businesses, bands, dance groups, civic organizations, police, fire and military groups. There are six different awards categories from Most Patriotic to Best Decorated.

Grab some fun and delectable food to keep your energy up for the rest of the day and evening. Kona Ice and Here and There Grill will be by the fountain at 5th and Main during the parade until 2 p.m.

Note that if you can’t make it to the parade in person, My Edmonds News will be live streaming it via YouTube here:

After the parade, take a stroll around town, visit the waterfront or grab lunch at a local restaurant until the evening festivities.

At 2:30 p.m., enjoy the Edmonds Firefighters Waterball Competition (City Park, 3rd Avenue South and Pine). Volunteer firefighters from Snohomish County Fire District 1 will host the free event that has been a Fourth of July tradition in Edmonds for years. Waterball is like tug-of-war with water. Two teams of three firefighters compete in each round using a fire hose to blast water at a ball suspended on a long overhead cable. The first team to push the ball over to the opposing team’s side wins.

Evening entertainment

Cap off your fun-filled “An Edmonds kind of 4th” with a night of fabulous food, entertainment and fireworks, starting at 6 p.m. at Civic Stadium, located at

Visit over a dozen local food trucks and vendors to grab some dinner or get your face painted.

Break out your dance moves with music on stage at Civic Center Stadium and Playfield, 310 6th Ave. N., at 7 p.m.

Brackett’s Beard & Mustache Contest

Attention all facial hair aficionados, come join the first ever Brackett’s Beard & Mustache contest! In honor of George Brackett, the founder of Edmonds, who himself donned stylish facial hair, the Chamber of Commerce will offer prizes to winners of the Best Natural Mustache, Best Natural Beard, and Best Festive (where anything goes – all ages, male or female, natural or fake fur welcome!) categories.

Come to the stage at Civic Field at 8:30 p.m., get your photo taken, and display your face to the judges at 9:15 p.m. at Civic Field Stage, before the Fireworks Show. Register in advance online or show up early to fill out a consent form.

Fireworks

Arrive early to find seating in the grass or on the bleachers. The firework show will begin at 10 p.m. with the National Anthem sung by 8-year-old Max Ferrer. The Brier Elementary student won the Chamber’s competition to determine who would sing The Star Spangled Banner to kick off this year’s annual Edmonds fireworks display.