More than 500 participants turned out July 4th morning for the annual Edmonds Beat Brackett 5K and the family-friendly Baby Brackett 1K, named after Edmonds founder George Brackett and sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

The top three race finishers were Lucas Lacambra, with a time of 17:03; Carson Miller finishing at 17:07 and Isaac Mohn at 17:29. You can see a complete list of all winners here.

— Photos by Julia Wiese