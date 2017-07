Sports fans, you’re up! Starting Sunday, July 9, the ongoing book sale sponsored by Friends of the Edmonds Library is featuring books about the sports of summer — baseball, hiking, golf and more.

As the Friends say, “Don’t wait for your coach to send you in. Get there now because these books are at our normally discounted prices so they’re going fast. Here’s your chance to slide home with some great reads.”

The Edmonds Library is located at 650 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.