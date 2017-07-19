Edmonds Municipal Court changing passport hours Aug. 1

Edmonds Municipal Court is changing its schedule for issuing U.S. Passports, effective Aug. 1, 2017.

As of that date, passports will be issued Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.

Passports no longer will be issued on Fridays, said court administrator Sharon Whittaker. Instead, hours will be expanded on Mondays to include both morning and afternoon hours, she said.

“We are changing our Friday court schedule, which will mean more people coming to court,” Whittaker said. “We don’t want our passport customers to have to wait in line for an extended period of time while we take care of the court customers, and vice versa.”

Passport fees are $135 for adults, ages 16 and older, and must include $25 in the form of cash or credit card and $110 in the form of check or money order payable to: U.S. Department of State. Passports for children – (15 years and under) are $105 each and must include $25 in the form of cash or credit card and an $80 check or money order payable to U.S. Department of State.

You can find more details and requirements here.