Edmonds Planning Board to hold public hearing July 26 on action code process for Hwy 99

The City of Edmonds Planning Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday, July 26 on a planned action code process for the Edmonds Highway 99 project.

According to the planning board agenda, the Growth Management Act and the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) provide for a “planned action” process that jurisdictions can use to streamline the environmental review process for projects that have already been covered by an Environmental Impact Statement. “This is, in part, because the EIS will have analyzed impacts of development and identified mitigation measures to address the impacts,” the agenda noted.

Cities may adopt a “planned action ordinance” or code that specifies the type and amount of development that may be allowed to proceed without additional SEPA review. All other applicable laws and regulations would still apply.

The planning board will also receive an update on efforts to develop the city’s Urban Forest Management Plan.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.