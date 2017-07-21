Edmonds Police Blotter, July 11-18

July 11

22700 block 105th Avenue West: A wallet was reported missing from a residence.

21800 block 87th Place West: A check was stolen out of the mail.

1000 block 2nd Avenue South: A knife was found.

20700 block 78th Place West: Police received a report of a juvenile female running away from home.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol and left the store through an emergency exit

July 12

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A verbal argument reported between father and son.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: Victim reported unlawful issuance of bank check after client’s check, for work performed, was returned NSF from bank. Account remains open but the check has returned NSF for over a month.

7600 block 195th Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized.

17600 block Talbot Road: Victim’s email was hacked; bank fraud attempted.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft from unlocked car reported.

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: Items were stolen overnight from inside a truck.

July 13

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Burglary of storage unit reported.

15700 block 75th Place West: A vehicle was prowled and items taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A 17-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting from a local supermarket.

200 block Alder Street: Stolen motorcycle reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was trespassed from Winco

238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A passport was found.

8100 block Olympic View Drive: Police engaged in foot pursuit of suspect after DUI collision. Suspect was arrested and booked for DUI, obstructing and escape.

8400 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman reported her garage was entered and her purse stolen.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman told police that someone had rummaged through her parked vehicle, which was parked in front of the building.

9300 block 217th Street Southwest: A mental health call led to assault against officer and booking into jail.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for violating a domestic violence order and a DUI warrant.

July 15

23200 block Highway 99: Subject threatened to punch girlfriend and then tore blanket in half in a threat of force.

22500 block Highway 99: Fourth-degree assault reported.

23600 block 78th Avenue West: Verbal argument occurred over a phone

Edmonds Way and 5th Avenue South: Weapon displayed as a result of a cutting-in-line incident at the ferry. See related story here.

500 block Main Street: Burglary attempt by prying rear window reported. No entry gained.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: Verbal argument reported between boyfriend and girlfriend.

July 16

23500 block Highway 99: A known suspect slashed victim’s vehicle tire and fled on a bicycle.

900 block Pine Street: A window was smashed and a wallet taken from a locked vehicle.

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: Vehicle prowl with theft reported.

21900 block Highway 99: Man cited and released following shoplift.

21600 block 98th Avenue West: A car was entered and items taken.

23800 block Highway 99: Two men entered Subway, one covered in pepper spray. While that man got assistance his partner tried to break into the cash register, telling the clerk he had a gun. They left with nothing but got into a collision a few blocks away, and the driver was found with unprescribed Xanex. He was booked into Snohomish County jail

600 block Walnut Street: A man made suicidal statements to his girlfriend after a verbal argument.

July 17

9700 block 216th Place Southwest: A vehicle was entered but nothing was taken.

22700 block Highway 99: Someone tagged property with the name “elena.”

7300 block 213th Street Southwest: Reported vehicle prowl and damage to reporting party’s vehicle.

21800 block 84th Avenue West: A traffic stop resulted in a juvenile male arrested for DUI.

17200 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman reported an unauthorized, out-of-state transaction posted to her bank savings account.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: Cigars were stolen from a convenience store.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered in supermarket parking lot.

23800 block Highway 99: A short vehicle pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

July 18

500 block Walnut Street: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing into parked car.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: School playground equipment was damaged during the night.

9800 block Edmonds Way: Verbal argument was reported between boyfriend and girlfriend.

21500 block Highway 99: A woman’s purse was stolen from her shopping cart while at Value Village.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at high school football camp.

22000 block 95th Place West: A knife was found on side of road.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported that she got into a physical altercation with her roommate.

7600 block Olympic View Drive: A man was cited and released for multiple traffic offenses.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal argument reported between boyfriend and girlfriend.