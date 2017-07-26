Edmonds Police Blotter: July 18-24

July 18

21700 block 88th Avenue West: Victim reported receipt of counterfeit check in attempted scam through an “Offer Up” transaction

1400 block Olympic Avenue: Fraudulent credit accounts were opened in victim’s name.

21900 block Highway 99: A counterfeit $20 bill was passed at Dick’s Drive In.

22000 block 95th Place West: A knife was found on side of road

8800 block 196th Street Southwest: An underage female was arrested for DUI.

July 19

250 5th Ave. N. A found credit card was turned at police station.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police were called to a smoldering fire, with no property damage and no malicious intent.

1200 block Puget Drive: An object thrown at a car damaged a window.

216th Street Southwest/80th Avenue West: A purse found in intersection of 216 Street Southwest and 80th Avenue West was turned over to police. The owner was located, and purse was returned with all contents intact.

21500 block 90th Avenue West: Verbal disturbance reported.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after stealing alcohol from a business.

July 20

17600 block 76th Avenue West: A minor in possession of alcohol was arrested at underage party.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Edmonds police K9 provided an assist to Mountlake Terrace police for a commercial burglary.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A report of a cat theft was determined to be unfounded.

7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A fence was tagged with blue spray paint.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: Victim reported a fraudulent attempt to cash a check. No financial loss and no suspect.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: A subject trespassing on a construction site set off an alarm.

July 21

23900 block Highway 99: A parked vehicle’s engine caught on fire when it was started.

600 block Glen Street: A PayPal account was fraudulently used to place an Amazon order.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: Drivers licenses were found in parking lot

20300 block 83rd Avenue West: A bone found by citizens walking their dog in Pine Ridge Park was placed into evidence for analysis.

23400 block Edmonds Way: A verbal domestic dispute was reported between a girlfriend and boyfriend.

18800 block 94th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between cousins.

9400 block 215th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his wife.

July 22

23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic violence order violation and assault.

600 block 5th Avenue South: Two dogs were left in a vehicle parked in the sun for approximately two hours, with temperature reported at 80 degrees. One dog was panting heavily. Windows were partially down. The dogs were removed from car and the owner was located and cited.

23800 block 104th Avenue West: A window was broken in a vehicle while parked.

23600 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen from a shopping cart outside of Safeway.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: A mother got into a verbal argument with her juvenile daughter.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: Two men were involved in a disturbance.

July 23

21000 block 76th Avenue West: An argument between sisters was reported.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute resulted in a damaged door.

7500 block 221st Street Southwest: Chlld Protective Services was contacted for a 23-month-old baby boy left with new boyfriend after child’s mother was involuntarily committed for mental health evaluation following a suicide attempt.

6200 block 236th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD in locating a male suspect in a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A nurse at Swedish Edmonds Hospital was threatened by a patient’s brother over the phone.

21500 block 90th Avenue West: Verbal dispute between roommates reported.

July 24

22100 block Highway 99: A highly intoxicated female called 911, making claims of kidnapping.

600 block Edmonds Way: Police received a report of unauthorized use of bank card information by an unknown person.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was criminally trespassed from a local business.

7700 block 193rd Place Southwest: An attached shed under a carport was entered and three bicycles were stolen. No prying or forced entry was seen on the shed door, which possibly was not latched. No attempts at entry into the residence was reported.

100 block Skyline Drive: A resident reported damage to a window of home.

212th Street Southwest/70th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.

200 block 9th Avenue South: Police responded to suspicious circumstances of a man fleeing the area of a disturbance.

24100 block Highway 99: Victim found a man found sitting in victim’s vehicle.