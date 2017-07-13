Edmonds Police Blotter: July 4-11

July 4

8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: Reporting party found an iPad in the road.

600 block Admiral Way: Domestic disturbance was reported.

2200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a minor collision.

16000 block 75th Place West: A man was arrested for trespassing on the railroad tracks.

23600 block Highway 99: Robbery with a weapon was reported. Suspect at large.

7700 block 195th Street Southwest: A house was broken into with a few items taken.

7th Avenue North/Main Street: A citizen turned over to police a found phone and credit card.

300 block 6th Avenue North: A citizen turned in Honda car key found during 4th of July fireworks show.

July 5

800 block 10th Avenue North: A woman told police that mail might have been taken from her mailbox.

17200 block Sea Lawn Place: A woman reported that her granddaughter forged and cashed several bank checks without her permission.

900 block Main Street: A front door window was broken.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A woman reported that a man attempted to remove/steal her parked vehicle’s rear license plate and/or tab.

10110 block Edmonds Way: A woman shoplifter was arrested, cited and released.

21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was arrested for shoplifting, and was later transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

July 6

20600 block 82nd Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between boyfriend and girlfriend in a parking lot.

23300 block Highway 99: A used gaming unit was stolen from a business.

21200 block 84th Avenue West: A reckless driver was arrested and transported to the hospital for a mental health commitment.

21400 block Highway 99: A person with mental deficiencies was given a trespass notice.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A subject arrested on felony warrant from another jurisdiction was found to be in possession of controlled substances.

7100 block 201th Street Southwest: A cell phone and a portable battery charger were found on the side of roadway.

100 block Railroad Avenue: A wallet was found on the beach.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A window was smashed in a vehicle at Edmonds City Park, but nothing was taken.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported that someone came to the front porch of her residence and stole items from a delivered package.

300 block 12th Place North: A roommate assaulted another roommate.

July 7

1200 block Olympic Avenue: Police received report of a destroyed porta potty.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was illegally parked on the side of the roadway and was blocking traffic.

19600 block 82nd Place West: ID theft was reported.

22100 block Highway 99: A man stole a vehicle from a local auto dealership.

400 block Admiral Way: A dog attack was reported on a toddler at the dog park.

July 8

9800 block Edmonds Way: A subject was arrested for DUI.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: Three suspicious subjects (one female and two males) purchased three gift cards with a possible stolen credit card.

7700 block 193rd Place Southwest: Complainant reported that someone had stolen a bicycle from the bed of a truck, which was parked in the driveway of the residence, during the night.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a local store.

July 9

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to first-degree assault investigation. See related story here.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered and a suspect arrested.

250 5th Avenue North: Police received a report of a woman being physically assaulted by a man several time during a two-month period.

21900 block Highway 99: Two subjects were trespassed from a local business after panhandling.

8200 block 234th Street Southwest: A husband slashed a tire on his wife’s vehicle.

6600 block 172nd Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between former husband and wife.

18900 block 88th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.

July 10

21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was found.

20100 block 81st Avenue West: A theft from unlocked vehicle was reported.

21400 block Highway 99: A plastic bag containing heroin that was found on floor of the McDonald’s was turned over to Edmonds PD to destroy.

9000 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle window was broken and paperwork stolen.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was prowled and a wallet stolen from inside.

250 5th Avenue North: A firearm was turned over to police for safekeeping.

20000 block 82nd Avenue West: Property taken from vehicles from several nearby addresses was found dumped in reporting party’s yard.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was trespassed from a business

7900 block 203rd Street Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was broken into, with small items taken.

20300 block 81st Avenue West: An unlocked vehicle was broken into but nothing was stolen.

21600 block Highway 99: A homeless man was trespassed from a medical clinic.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man intentionally set a fire, causing damage to a guard rail.

July 11

7000 block 177th Street Southwest: A tool box was stolen out of a pickup truck.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient who walked away from Swedish Edmonds was returned to the hospital.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman drank an iced tea at a restaurant and left without paying for it.

21900 block Highway 99: Police contacted a suspicious male with several females who appeared to be prostitutes. An associated vehicle had been involved in a vehicle prowl in the City of Everett. A photo of the man was sent to Everett police.