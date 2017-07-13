Edmonds Police Blotter: July 4-11

July 4
8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: Reporting party found an iPad in the road.
600 block Admiral Way: Domestic disturbance was reported.
2200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a minor collision.
16000 block 75th Place West: A man was arrested for trespassing on the railroad tracks.
23600 block Highway 99: Robbery with a weapon was reported. Suspect at large.
7700 block 195th Street Southwest: A house was broken into with a few items taken.
7th Avenue North/Main Street: A citizen turned over to police a found phone and credit card.
300 block 6th Avenue North: A citizen turned in Honda car key found during 4th of July fireworks show.
July 5
800 block 10th Avenue North: A woman told police that mail might have been taken from her mailbox.
17200 block Sea Lawn Place: A woman reported that her granddaughter forged and cashed several bank checks without her permission.
900 block Main Street: A front door window was broken.
23800 block 84th Avenue West: A woman reported that a man attempted to remove/steal her parked vehicle’s rear license plate and/or tab.
10110 block Edmonds Way: A woman shoplifter was arrested, cited and released.
21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was arrested for shoplifting, and was later transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
July 6
20600 block 82nd Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between boyfriend and girlfriend in a parking lot.
23300 block Highway 99: A used gaming unit was stolen from a business.
21200 block 84th Avenue West: A reckless driver was arrested and transported to the hospital for a mental health commitment.
21400 block Highway 99: A person with mental deficiencies was given a trespass notice.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A subject arrested on felony warrant from another jurisdiction was found to be in possession of controlled substances.
7100 block 201th Street Southwest: A cell phone and a portable battery charger were found on the side of roadway.
100 block Railroad Avenue: A wallet was found on the beach.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A window was smashed in a vehicle at Edmonds City Park, but nothing was taken.
24300 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported that someone came to the front porch of her residence and stole items from a delivered package.
300 block 12th Place North: A roommate assaulted another roommate.
July 7
1200 block Olympic Avenue: Police received report of a destroyed porta potty.
7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was illegally parked on the side of the roadway and was blocking traffic.
19600 block 82nd Place West: ID theft was reported.
22100 block Highway 99: A man stole a vehicle from a local auto dealership.
400 block Admiral Way: A dog attack was reported on a toddler at the dog park.
July 8
9800 block Edmonds Way: A subject was arrested for DUI.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: Three suspicious subjects (one female and two males) purchased three gift cards with a possible stolen credit card.
7700 block 193rd Place Southwest: Complainant reported that someone had stolen a bicycle from the bed of a truck, which was parked in the driveway of the residence, during the night.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a local store.
July 9
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to first-degree assault investigation. See related story here.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered and a suspect arrested.
250 5th Avenue North: Police received a report of a woman being physically assaulted by a man several time during a two-month period.
21900 block Highway 99: Two subjects were trespassed from a local business after panhandling.
8200 block 234th Street Southwest: A husband slashed a tire on his wife’s vehicle.
6600 block 172nd Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between former husband and wife.
18900 block 88th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.
July 10
21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was found.
20100 block 81st Avenue West: A theft from unlocked vehicle was reported.
21400 block Highway 99: A plastic bag containing heroin that was found on floor of the McDonald’s was turned over to Edmonds PD to destroy.
9000 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle window was broken and paperwork stolen.
400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was prowled and a wallet stolen from inside.
250 5th Avenue North: A firearm was turned over to police for safekeeping.
20000 block 82nd Avenue West: Property taken from vehicles from several nearby addresses was found dumped in reporting party’s yard.
7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was trespassed from a business
7900 block 203rd Street Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was broken into, with small items taken.
20300 block 81st Avenue West: An unlocked vehicle was broken into but nothing was stolen.
21600 block Highway 99: A homeless man was trespassed from a medical clinic.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man intentionally set a fire, causing damage to a guard rail.
July 11
7000 block 177th Street Southwest: A tool box was stolen out of a pickup truck.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient who walked away from Swedish Edmonds was returned to the hospital.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman drank an iced tea at a restaurant and left without paying for it.
21900 block Highway 99: Police contacted a suspicious male with several females who appeared to be prostitutes. An associated vehicle had been involved in a vehicle prowl in the City of Everett. A photo of the man was sent to Everett police.