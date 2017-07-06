Edmonds Police Blotter, June 27-July 4

June 27

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Residential burglary with forced entry reported.

7300 block 213th Plae Southwest: Police respond to verbal domestic disturbance.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: Complainant reported that someone had cashed a few fraudulent bank checks.

9800 block 240th Street Southwest: Subject got upset and damaged friend’s flowers, then went to an office complex and damaged a door.

8700 block 220th Street Southwest: Victim was assaulted and robbed by three males.

250 5th Avenue North: A found wallet was turned ito the police station.

June 28

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Washington State Patrol was at Denny’s, and stopped a customer who walked out on a bill.

23600 block Highway 99: Commercial burglary with forced entry reported.

18000 block Andover Street: A man reported that his adult son had been missing for a couple of days.

400 block Admiral Way: Complainant reported that someone had smashed the front passenger side window of a parked vehicle and stole a purse.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Subjects caught removing a screen from a window were arrested for warrants and malicious mischief.

24100 block 89th Place West: Vehicle prowl reported.

8300 block 197th Street Southwest: Residential burglary with no signs of forced entry.

100 block 9th Avenue South: A daughter who assaulted her mother was arrested for 4th degree domestic violence.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: Adult protective services referral regarding a complaint of sexual assault involving two developmentally disabled adults.

200 block Alder Street: Complainant reported that someone had stolen an oil painting from a garage/storage unit that was left open for a couple of hours.

23500 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was keyed in a parking lot.

21800 block 98th Avenue West: Report of burglary after a suspect forced way into victim’s home

June 29

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A disturbance at Denny’s led to a trespass warning.

8000 block 240th Street Southwest: Juvenile runaway reported.

6700 block 174th Street Southwest: A motor home was prowled and items taken.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance involving neighbors.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Vehicle paint was damaged by a sharp object.

7900 block 228th Street Southwest: Police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with call of burglary in progress.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument over dog.

24300 block 100th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported, with suspect entering through a bedroom window.

June 30

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman visiting another couple told police she got locked in a room, where the husband tried to grope her.

23600 block Highway 99: Safeway loss prevention located heroin in purse of an adult female shoplifting suspect. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail on felony drug charges.

23600 block Highway 99: Someone fraudulently cashed a check on subject’s account in Wisconsin.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for 4th degree domestic violence assault.

July 1

19600 block 82nd Place West: A man’s car and motorcycle were broken into.

23600 block Highway 99: TJ Maxx reported ongoing theft from a known suspect.

900 block Main Street: Police responded to a report of a landlord/tenant dispute.

22200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered at a motel, and the driver arrested.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was arrested on felony drug charges.

July 2

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assaulting her roommate.

24200 block 107th Place West: A missing person was found

22900 block Edmonds Way: A swastika was spray painted on side of car in church parking lot. See related story here.

16100 block 75th Place West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

July 3

18300 block Highway 99: Edmonds K9 provided assistance to Lynnwood police for a possible commercial burglary of a junkyard.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: K9 provided assistance to Mountlake Terrace police for a commercial burglary.

8700 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle found abandoned in the roadway was impounded.

3300 block 236th Street Southwest: Provided assistance to Brier Police Department with burglary in progress, possible stolen vehicle. See related story on our sister site MLTnews here.

21600 block 86th Place West: A man was arrested for felony order violation and domestic violence assault.

July 4

21900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI, with three children in the backseat

22300 block 97th Avenue West: Two under-age males were criminally cited for possession of marijuana.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was assaulted.