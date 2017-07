The Edmonds Police Foundation’s annual David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Monday, Aug. 28 at Harbour Pointe Golf Club in Mukilteo.

The tournament, sponsored by First Financial Northwest Bank, is a fundraiser for the foundation, a community-based organization that assists the Edmonds Police Department through education, fund raising, and citizen involvement.

There is an 8 a.m. shotgun start and lunch is provided for all players.

You can learn more and register here.