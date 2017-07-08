Edmonds Police Foundation to host open house July 27

The Edmonds Police Foundation and the Edmonds Police Department will hold an open house on July 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in Edmonds. The free event, which is open to the public, will allow citizens to learn about the police department.

The public safety complex parking lot will be the display area for the outdoor viewing of police support vehicles, a K-9 demonstration, SWAT team, dive team and the crime response vehicle. There will also be a display about distracted driving and ice cream provided by Cedar Creek Memory Care.

Inside, there will be guided tours of the police department, as well as booths and displays providing information on topics such as cybercrimes and domestic violence. There will also be booths with information on police department recruiting, the department Explorer program, and the Edmonds Police Foundation.

Kids who turn in coloring pages, distributed by the Foundation, will receive a small gift. The pages will be available two weeks prior to the event at the Edmonds Library, the Francis Anderson Center and the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club. You can also download them from the Edmonds Police Foundation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EdmondsPoliceFoundation/.