Edmonds Police Foundation July 27 open house to include safe driving message

The Edmonds Police Foundation is partnering this year with Campbell Auto Group/CAG Insures, Wally’s Towing and Target ZERO to bring the message of safe driving to the community during its Thursday, July 27 open house.

Washington State’s Distracted Driving Laws go into effect on July 23, so all are invited to visit the display and learn about the new law.

The event will be at the Edmonds Police Department, 250 5th Ave. N., from 6-8 p.m. Along with the distracted driving presentation, the parking lot will be the display area for the outdoor viewing of police support vehicles, a K9 demonstration, SWAT team, dive team and crime response vehicle. Inside there will be guided tours of the police department, as well as booths and displays providing information on a variety of topics such as cybercrimes, domestic violence and police recruitment.