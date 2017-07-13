Edmonds police: Stabbing suspect caught in California

Edmonds police reported Thursday night that Marco Vicente-Dominguez, suspected of stabbing two men in an Edmonds apartment building July 9, has been apprehended in California.

Police had issued a $1 million arrest warrant for the 24-year-old Vincente-Dominquez, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault in the attacks on his male roommates, ages 30 and 35. Both of his victims remain at Harborview Medical Center following surgery for numerous stab wounds.

Police said Vincente-Dominquez had been in telephone contact with his girlfriend in Mexico, and feared he may have been be attempting to return there to avoid capture.

More detailed will be released on Friday, police said.