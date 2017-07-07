Edmonds Underwater Park celebrating 40 years July 8

A community get together is set for Saturday, July 8 to celebrate the 40th birthday of the Edmonds Underwater Park just north of the Edmonds ferry terminal.

Festivities will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with dives in the park. This is an opportunity for divers to see several recently completed trail extensions and improvements. It will be followed by a potluck barbecue starting at noon.

With over 25,000 visitors annually, the Edmonds Underwater Park is one of the largest tourist magnets in Snohomish County.