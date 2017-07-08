Edmonds Underwater Park makes a splash on 40th anniversary

1 of 7

Divers gathered at Brackett’s Landing Saturday to mark the 40th year of the city’s Edmonds Underwater Park.

“Today we’re looking forward as well as back,” said Bruce Higgins, underwater park project coordinator, oceanographer, and unofficial front man for the cadre of volunteers who have made Edmonds a mecca for Northwest divers. “Ever since 1970 when the area was designated a marine sanctuary, through the formal establishment of the Underwater Park a few years later and continuing today, our volunteers are continually adding new underwater features, enhancing habitat for the many species of marine life that call Puget Sound home, and providing a fun, safe environment for Northwest divers.”

Visitors to Brackett’s Landing park can’t miss the constant stream of divers donning scuba gear and heading for the water. But the casual visitor only gets the surface view; it takes a journey underwater to see the amazing world that awaits.

Once submerged, divers find a series of man-made reefs comprised of everything from concrete blocks to old tires to sunken vessels in various states of decay. These create an extensive artificial habitat for a wide variety of marine life including enormous lingcod growing up to 5 feet long, rockfish, sculpins, flounder, sole, Dungeness, red rock, and hermit crabs, geoducks, moon snails, giant pacific octopus, and a dizzying array of smaller marine invertebrates and algae. (See underwater photos of the park’s kelp forest as it appeared in 2015 in My Edmonds News here.)

In 2007, the city named the trail system the “Bruce Higgins Underwater Trails,” an acknowledgment of Higgins’ outstanding work as volunteer dive coordinator and the main force behind the ever expanding list of submerged features and trails.

“It’s a constant work in progress,” Higgins said Saturday. “We’ll never be done!”

These features are connected by an extensive network of fixed guide ropes anchored to the bottom which make it easy for divers to get around the Park. All 2.5 miles of trails are constructed, maintained and replaced by the underwater park volunteers, whose main source of funding is from sales of detailed trail maps that are continually updated as new features are added to the park (waterproof maps of the Bruce Higgins Underwater Trails are available for purchase at Edmonds’ Underwater Sports, 264 Railroad Ave., next to the Senior Center).

For the volunteers it’s a labor of love.

“One year we hauled almost 13 tons of rock out there to create additional artificial reef habitat,” said volunteer Matt McCallum. “And it doesn’t take long for the fish to find these. Many times I’ve hauled out some rock and placed it in a barren area, only to come back the next day and find fish swarming around it.”

Visited by an estimated 25,000 divers annually, the underwater park is part of the City of Edmonds park system and remains a marine sanctuary. Learn more about the park including hours of operation, diving tips, and history at the City website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel