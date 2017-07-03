Edmonds VFW Post 8870 member receives presidential mention

World War II veteran Harry Miller, a member of Edmonds VFW Post 8870, received national recognition July 1 from U.S. President Donald Trump during a speech Trump gave at Freedom Fest, a tribute to our nation’s veterans. Miller was singled out for his service, as a 15-year-old, during WWII.

Miller is a veteran of the renowned Battle of the Bulge, where he was one of over a half million American combatants, with 89,000 of those were either killed, wounded or missing in action.

You can learn more about Miller in the YouTube video above.