Edmonds-Woodway Warriors soccer camp set for July 10-13

The 2017 Edmonds-Woodway High School boys soccer camp will run from July 10-13 at Edmonds District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W. in Edmonds.

The camp, which runs from 9 a.m.-noon, is directed by EWHS varsity boys soccer coach Mike Ochoa assisted by members of the EWHS boys soccer team. It’s open to boys and girls entering 2nd-8th grades. The cost is $90.

Skills emphasized:

o Footwork

o Passing and trapping techniques

o Shooting

o Playing games

o Position work, including Goalkeep work

You can see the flier here. Questions can be directed to Mike Ochoa at ochoam@edmonds.wednet.edu.