Edmonds-Woodway Warriors soccer camp set for July 10-13

The 2017 Edmonds-Woodway High School boys soccer camp will run from July 10-13 at Edmonds District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W. in Edmonds.
The camp, which runs from 9 a.m.-noon, is directed by EWHS varsity boys soccer coach Mike Ochoa assisted by members of the EWHS boys soccer team. It’s open to boys and girls entering 2nd-8th grades. The cost is $90.
Skills emphasized:
o Footwork
o Passing and trapping techniques
o Shooting
o Playing games
o Position work, including Goalkeep work
You can see the flier here. Questions can be directed to Mike Ochoa at ochoam@edmonds.wednet.edu.