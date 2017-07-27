An Elvis kind of sendoff for an Edmonds kind of gal

1 of 4

The early morning crowd at the downtown Starbucks got treated to an impromptu Elvis performance as Shane Cobane, Edmonds’ favorite Elvis impersonator, dropped by to help say goodbye to long-time store manager and an Edmonds fixture herself, Linda Walsh.

“I started out here when the store opened 12 years ago,” said Walsh. “I live in Edmonds, love my customers and the community, and will really miss my day-to-day contact with all the great folks who make this place what it is.”

Mike Meeks of Dewar, Meeks & Ekrem is one of those customers. He’s been coming to the Edmonds Starbucks ever since it opened, and couldn’t let Walsh’s departure happen without some fanfare. “I figured a serenade would be the way to go, and who better to sing it than Elvis,” he laughed.

“Linda has mentored and befriended all her baristas over the years, and has kept in touch with many as they’ve moved on with their young lives,” he added. “And her Starbucks is like ‘Cheers’– she knows all her customers and their quirky drinks. And she teaches this to all her baristas.”

Walsh moves to Starbucks’ corporate headquarters in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, but will continue to live in Edmonds. “It’s been so great living close to my job,” she added. “But I’m kinda looking forward to taking the Sounder train to work, and meeting the challenges of my new position. But this doesn’t mean goodbye. I’ll be around town, and getting my coffee at Starbucks — but now as a customer.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel