EWHS student wins BECU Foundation scholarship

Juliana Bushnell of Edmonds-Woodway High School was one of 80 students who received a $3,000 scholarship from the BECU Foundation toward their college education. The scholarships recognize and promote a student’s service in their school or community, leadership potential and academic achievement. Since the foundation’s inception in 1995, BECU has given more than $2 million in scholarships to more than 900 student members.

The 2017 recipients were honored by BECU leaders at Safeco Field, where their scholarship award was recognized and they received career and financial advice. BECU employees shared advice with students on how to create a professional LinkedIn profile, the importance of college internships and giving back to each of their communities, and how to set financial goals and save money throughout college.

More than 1,000 students applied for the BECU Foundation scholarships. Recipients were chosen based on grade point averages and community service work.