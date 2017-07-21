Families invited to Edmonds Police Foundation open house July 27

The Edmonds Police Foundation, along with the Edmonds Police Department, will be holding an open house on Thursday, July 27, from 6-8 p.m. at 250 5th Ave. N., and the foundation encourages families to bring their children.

The police department parking lot will have many child-friendly displays, including K9 Hobbs and several police vehicles. As a special treat, Cedar Creek Memory Care will be serving ice cream, and Campbell Auto Group is furnishing bottled water.

Inside, there will be guided tours of the police department, as well as booths and displays providing information on topics such as cybercrimes and domestic violence. There will also be booths with information on police department recruiting, the department Explorer program, and the police foundation.

There will be a coloring contest again this year, with some added prizes. Not only will the children who turn in a colored page be given a small gift, but they will also be entered into a raffle for a special basket full of goodies for kids and their families. The pages have been distributed to the Edmonds Library, the Frances Anderson Center, and the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club. They can be download from the Foundation’s Facebook page.