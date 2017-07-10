Fire District 1 fire calls, June 29-July 5

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 547 calls June 29-July 5: 371 emergency medical aid calls, 28 motor vehicle collisions, 102 fires, 17 service calls, 2 natural gas leaks and 27 automatic fire alarms. The following are selected calls from that time period:

June 29

COLLISION: At 4:26 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at 220th Street Southwest and 80th Avenue West in Edmonds and transported one patient to an area hospital.

June 30

HOUSE FIRE: At 1:37 a.m., a house fire was reported in the 14300 block of Jefferson Way north of Lynnwood. A neighbor pounded on doors and windows and awakened three men sleeping in the home. Everyone got out safely. Firefighters had the fire under control within 25 minutes. The cause is believed to have been a discarded cigarette in a flower pot on the back deck. Damage was estimated at $80,000.

COLLISION: At 5:57 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision on southbound I-5 north of 164th Street Southwest and transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 11:10 a.m., firefighters responded to a one-car rollover collision at Edmonds Way and 5th Avenue South in Edmonds. The driver was trapped in the vehicle due to damage to the doors. Firefighters used rescue tools to free the injured driver, who was then taken to an area hospital.

DUPLEX FIRE: At 4:09 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a duplex in the 700 block of Center Road south of Everett. One unit was heavily damaged and the second unit received smoke and water damage. One woman was injured and was transported by firefighters to an area hospital. Two children were treated by firefighters at the scene. Two dogs died in the fire. Investigators determined the fire started when a burner on the stove was inadvertently turned on and ignited nearby cardboard. Two families were displaced because of the fire.

July 4

BRUSH FIRE: At 10:48 a.m., a fire was reported in the woods in the 17500 block of Ash Way north of Lynnwood. The fire reportedly started in a homeless camp and spread to nearby trees and brush. It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.

FIREWORKS-RELATED FIRES: Firefighters were dispatched to 39 fires, including 10 structure fires. None resulted in major damage and most turned out to be minor brush fires or smoke investigations. At least four structure fires resulted in exterior damage to buildings.

July 5

COLLISION: At 11:33 p.m., firefighters responded to a one-car rollover collision at 40th Avenue West and 148th Street Southwest north of Lynnwood. Firefighters used rescue tools to free the injured driver and his dog from the vehicle. The driver was transported to an area hospital and the dog was taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.