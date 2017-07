Bring your blanket or lawn chair to watch a blockbuster hit on a giant inflatable screen. Movie begins at dusk (around 9 p.m.) at Frances Anderson Center Field, 700 Main St.

Friday, July 28 Kung Fu Panda 3 (PG)

Friday, Aug. 4 Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (PG)

Refreshments will be sold. Call 425-771-0230 for more information.