Reminder: South County Walks on now through Aug. 29

Are you looking for a way to get more active this summer? Verdant Health is hosting free community walks, scheduled four times a week now through Aug. 29.

Community members can participate on one walk, a few walks or all walks, which will typically be two to three miles and take about an hour to complete. Rain or shine, they will take place:

· Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds,

· Thursdays at 6 p.m. starting at the Lynnwood Rec Center, 18900 44th Ave. W, Lynnwood,

· Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace, and

· Mondays at 6 p.m. starting at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

If you plan to participate, get a South County Walks incentive card initialed at your first walk and once you’ve done eight walks, you can enter to win a prize. The prizes are:

· Pair of walking/running shoes of your choosing, donated by Brooks Outlet Store in Bothell,

· Discovery Family Membership to the Woodland Park Zoo, donated by Edmonds Family Medicine,

· Commuter Prize Pack, featuring a $50 ORCA card and other items, donated by Community Transit, and

· Fitbit, donated by Proliance Surgical Specialists of Edmonds.

For more information, visit verdanthealth.org/news/walk-with-us-this-summer, call 425-582-8600, or email info@verdanthealth.org. Join the “South County Walks” group on Facebook for updates and news throughout the summer.