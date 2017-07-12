Friends of the Edmonds Library announces 2017 scholarship award winner

The Friends of the Edmonds Library has awarded its 2017 Library and Information Sciences scholarship to University of Washington student Shannon Adkins.

Adkins will continue her work this fall to obtain her Master of Library and Information Science degree from the UW.

She told the Friends that she’s always known she wanted to be a librarian, even applying for her first job at her hometown Willmar Public Library in Minnesota when she was 11 years old. She ended up enjoying the library and waiting patiently for four years. Then she began working as a library assistant through her high school years, helping the library implement its first Teen Advisory Board.

Adkins has worked at the University of Washington Libraries and at the Seattle Public Library, as well as doing other volunteer work and grant projects.

Her goal is to become a community engagement librarian, and she’s especially interested in working with teens and adults. She currently has a summer internship with the Hennepin County Library in Minnesota. When not at a library, Adkins enjoys spending time with her boyfriend and her cat, and also enjoys traveling.

This is the 25th year for the annual scholarship, which is awarded each June. Candidates must have satisfactorily completed 20 credits in the Master of Library and Information Science.