From the Edmonds Mayor: This and that

I usually focus on one subject with these twice-a-month columns. With so very much going on in Edmonds this summer, I thought I would give you some variation by calling your attention to several items, some of which are going on right now.

Let’s start with the current street resurfacing summer construction, which I know many of you currently endure on a daily basis. The street resurfacing is going on throughout the city. We are still trying to catch up from the lack of resurfacing for five years. In the past four years we have spent over $4 million and will spend another $1.4 million this year.

We have important water and sewer replacement projects going throughout the city, not to mention needed storm water work. The other major project this summer and fall is the undertaking at 76th and 212th. I know all of these projects cause some agony, but we have to focus on this work during better weather.

In the next couple of weeks we will select consultant groups for the long-term improvements planned on Highway 99. Also, we will take our next steps for the environmental work and preliminary design for the Waterfront Access Project. Both major projects will have long-term benefit for the community and the region.

Another major undertaking is brought to us by the Edmonds School District. Madrona K-8 School is being completely rebuilt and will be a year-long project.

On the private side, we have the next phase of the old Post Office site, as well as new retail and apartments across the street. The current Marvel Marble will be taken down and an exciting new artist loft/apartments/and retail project will be built in its place. Later this year a new major project will begin at Westgate. In addition, Highway 99 will see a new Magic Toyota building under construction, which will take a year to complete.

Summer is a fabulous time for families in Edmonds. I’m sure you are well acquainted with our many fabulous parks. Whether it’s one of our beach parks, with an entire waterfront for walking or pure visual fun, City Park with its year-old spray pad, or any of our other park’s playground and picnic facilities, Edmonds is a great place to be.

Our sand sculpting competition is next Tuesday at Marina beach and our Concert in the Park series continues on Sunday afternoons at the City Park band shell. The Hazel Miller Plaza will continue their weekly concerts. The Port also provides afternoon performances at the waterfront by local high school musicians.

The Chamber of Commerce is working hard to provide another successful Taste of Edmonds in mid-August and they are also preparing for the annual Classic Car Show the first part of September.

And, of course, we can’t forget the weekly Summer Market on Saturdays, produced by the Edmonds Historical Museum.

Plenty to do, busy times.

— By Dave Earing, Edmonds Mayor