Good Co Electro Swing Band to perform in free City Park concert Sunday

This week’s free Sunday concert at Edmonds City Park is the Good Co Electro Swing Band, from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

Good Co Electro Swing Band combines the speakeasy flapper sound of the 1920s and gypsy jazz guitar riffs with the funky beat and electric sound of today’s dance music. For more information, go to: Good Co Electro Swing Band.

City Park is located at 3rd Avenue South and Pine Street.

The 2017 Summer Concerts sponsors are Lynnwood Honda, Acura of Lynnwood and The Hazel Miller Foundation. A complete calendar can be found at www.edmondswa.gov/summer-concerts.html For information about the Edmonds Arts Commission, visit www.edmondsartscommission.org.