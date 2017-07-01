Reminder: Family fun, fireworks planned for 3rd of July celebration at Ballinger Park

While many Edmonds residents will enjoy the traditional 4th of July fireworks show at Civic Field downtown, those who are so inclined can also celebrate a day early in nearby Mountlake Terrace — when the second annual Mountlake Terrace 3rd of July event gets underway on the shores of Lake Ballinger.

The 3rd of July celebration is scheduled for 3-11 p.m. Monday, July 3 on the shores of Lake Ballinger, featuring family fun, food, music and fireworks.

Hosted by the non-profit Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Mountlake Terrace-based Red Onion Burgers, the event will be held at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr. in Mountlake Terrace.

Event organizer and founder Seaun Richards, a Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember and owner of Red Onion Burgers, promises a bigger and better event than last year, which exceeded expectations but was limited to entertainment and fireworks. This year, the event kicks of at 3 p.m. with family games, pony rides, water balls, train rides, food booths, food trucks, face painting, red, white and blue arts and crafts activities, carnival games, local business booths and more.

The entertainment stage includes live music, a D.J., a pie-eating contest, gunny sack races and games.

The finale includes a fireworks show, choreographed to music, that will light up the skies over Lake Ballinger.

Personal fireworks are illegal in the City of Mountlake Terrace; however Cheeseburger Babies Foundation obtained a special events permit to allow a fireworks display with a professional pyrotechnics company, Richards said. The show will take place over the west side of the the park, with the viewing area — directly south of the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center — expanded this year.

The event drew almost 10,000 visitors during its inaugural year, and this year the City of Mountlake Terrace has asked Richards to anticipate 15,000-20,000 spectators. Parking for the event has expanded to include the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center, the Nile Country Club and Creekside Church. Limited shuttle bus service will be available.

Event sponsors include Red Onion Burgers, City of Mountlake Terrace, Double D Meats, Ace Hardware, Premera Blue Cross, UBEReats, Community Transit, Mallory Group, Fire 1 Foundation, Morgan’s Maintenance, Calvary Church, Creekside Church, National Light Net, Studio 6, Homestreet Bank, Crazy Moose Casino, Sorelli Pizza, Gutterking, Grand Pere Bakery, Emerald City Harley Davidson, USA Army Recruiting, Honor Care Adult Home, MLTnews, Northern Lights Stage and North Queens Drill Team.

“Bring a blanket and bring a chair,” Richards said. “Enjoy the fun.”