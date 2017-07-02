Here’s where you can watch our live stream of the Edmonds Kind of 4th Parade

Here’s what you need to know about our live broadcast of both the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July children’s and main parades.

We’ve included the broadcast window link above, but note that it won’t be live until 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. The show will also be archived for later viewing.

My Edmonds News publisher Teresa Wippel and writer/photographer/local historian Larry Vogel will return to host the broadcast, coming to you streetside next to the Hazel Miller Plaza. The live Internet broadcast will feature ongoing commentary about the parade and its entries, Edmonds history and other fun trivia.

An Edmonds Kind of Fourth activities include the Beat Brackett 5K fun run/walk, the 1K Baby Brackett, the Children’s Parade, Main Parade, and — in the evening — entertainment and vendors and fireworks that draw more than 25,000 spectators. You can learn more at the Chamber website.