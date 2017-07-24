‘Imagine Me’ author to appear at Edmonds Bookshop July 29

The Edmonds Bookshop will welcome Seattle author Brenda Fantroy-Johnson and her new book, Imagine Me, at noon Saturday, July 29.

The book, described as “a journey of hope and dreams fulfilled,” is a riveting story of a young black girl’s journey growing up in the early ’60s. The setting is Detroit, where dreams are formed from life experiences within a city ghetto. A coming-of-age story set during the height of the civil rights movement, this was a time of music, baseball and fishing on the Detroit River, a time of developing and discovering identity.

Brenda Fantroy-Johnson grew up in Detroit, and received a bachelor of arts in computer science from Davenport University and an MBA from Spring Arbor University. An avid hiker, she has climbed Mount Rainier, hiked to Mount Everest base camp and walked the Northern Camino of Spain. She currently lives in Washington state with her husband Harvey and Labrador Retriever, Tama.

For more information, visit www.edmondsbookshop.com.