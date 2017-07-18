Inventory of Edmonds roads to begin Wednesday

A specially equipped van will begin traveling Edmonds’ streets Wednesday, July 19 as work starts on a detailed inventory and assessment of all City of Edmonds roadways.

Operated by Infrastructure Management Services LLC, the laser road surface tester, or RST, consists of a 2014 one-ton Ford van designed to measure pavement roughness, rutting, cracking and other surface distresses as it travels down the roadway.

The RST will travel at posted speed limits and will survey each roadway at least once.

The van, which has a modified front bumper, will complete a detailed inventory and condition rating of all roadways. The RST has five inside mounted cameras and global positioning satellite (GPS) receivers. It will collect digital video and GPS information for cataloging right-of-way assets (such as traffic signs).

The data is collected and loaded into an asset management program specifically designed to assist the city with development of a long-term rehabilitation plan and budget, the city said in an announcement.