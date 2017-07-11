Job Available at Insurance Brokerage in Edmonds

RT Specialty Insurance, an insurance brokerage in Edmonds, WA, is seeking a Technical Assistant to join our team. We are seeking a self-motivated, energetic individual to support our brokers with insurance-related administrative and processing duties, and to work with our customers (insurance agents). This full-time position has good potential for growth in a fast-paced, energetic and rapidly growing office. We offer a competitive salary, paid time off, medical/disability benefits, a retirement plan and more.

Qualifications: Prefer candidates with insurance industry experience. Must have administrative experience. Requires excellent customer service and communication skills. Must be very detail-oriented, have a passion for accuracy, and be able to work efficiently and process a variety of work. If you meet these qualifications, please send your resume in confidence to edmondsjobs@rtspecialty.com. RT Specialty is a division of Ryan Specialty Group.

