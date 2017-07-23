Kelly Shirey to perform at Hazel Miller Plaza July 25

Kelly Shirey & Co. will perform at Hazel Miller Plaza from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 — part of the City of Edmonds free summer concert series.

Shirey’s music is best described as down-home acoustic rock mixed with a bit of blues and modern pop. Performances include a selection of his original songs and cover songs by artists such as Avett Brothers, Ryan Adams, Lorde, The Beatles, Damien Rice, Iron and Wine, Jack Johnson, and countless others. He is joined by musicians Jake Sand and Jessie Sinclair-Nixon.

Hazel Miller Plaza is located at 5th Avenue South and Maple Street.

The 2017 Summer Concerts sponsors are Lynnwood Honda, Acura of Lynnwood and The Hazel Miller Foundation. A complete calendar can be found at www.edmondswa.gov/summer-concerts.html For information about the Edmonds Arts Commission, visit www.edmondsartscommission.org.

