Local musician makes an appearance at famed waterfront blues festival

Local musician and multi-talented Nick Baker, a composer, songwriter, keyboardist and author of the children’s book, Turtle, has just returned from a Portland appearance at the Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival.

The festival, now in its 30th year raised over $1.2 million to benefit Oregon Food Bank during its June 30 – July 4th schedule.

Baker was performing with United by Music North America (UBMNA), a national touring musical group which has appeared at the festival for the past five years.

United by Music NA participants, most of whom experience in their lives “developmental and intellectual challenges and delays” are mentored by professional musicians and music educators, allowing them an opportunity to showcase their musical talents.

One such professional musician-mentor is Duffy Bishop who said of Nick, in a KOIN 6 News interview, “The first time I ever heard Nick, I was just blown away. He is just so great!”

The United by Music appearance by Nick and other UBMNA band members kicked off the final day of the festival.

The Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival line up includes top-notch blues performers and this year was no exception. Canned Heat, Brother Yusef, Chris Isaak, Joss Stone, the Booker T Stax Review, and dozens more blues greats made their presence known at the festival this year.

United by Music was founded in 2012 and posts its schedule and tour updates on Facebook.

Nick’s past achievements are recounted in these My Edmonds News features. His book, Turtle, about overcoming the challenges of bullying, is available at Edmonds Bookshop.

.